A Non-Governmental Organization in Lagos state is giving back to society, by providing quality education for the less privileged.

With over 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, a figure according to UNESCO, there has been increasing in theft and kidnapping among other crimes.

A new foundation in Lagos state is helping to reduce out of school children and ensure every child is entitled to at least basic education.

As stated in the 1999 constitution, this lawyer says education is critical to move the country forward.

For this Foundation, they hope to give children opportunities to learn and become leaders to ensure a better Nigeria.

FG Takes sensitisation for Start Up Act to Osun

The Federal Government has encouraged all states of the Federation to ensure the domestication of the Nigeria Start-up Act for the benefit of the citizens, especially the youths.

This came to the fore in Osogbo at the Ecosystem Engagement on the adoption of the Nigeria Start-up Act.

The Nigeria Startup Act project is a joint initiative by Nigeria’s tech startup ecosystem and the Presidency to harness the potential of our digital economy through co-created regulations.

The Act is aimed at ensuring that Nigeria’s laws and regulations are clear, planned and work for the tech ecosystem.

This enlightenment programme in Osogbo is aimed at establishing a connection between the national Secretariat of the Nigerian start-up Act and different states of the federation.

Youth engagement is one of the targets of the Act through the use of technology.

The State Government promised to work hard to ensure the domestication of the Act in the State.

The Act was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 19th of October, 2022.

UNIOSUN VC URGES FG TO SUPPORT DIGITALISATION OF EDUCATION TO STOP JAPA SYNDROME

The vice chancellor of the Osun State University, Professor Clement adebooye has called on the federal government to support the course of digitalized education as a means of stopping the trend of mass emigration also known as “Japa syndrome”.

Professor Clement Adebooye was declaring opened the 2023 annual lecture of the ‘College of Education’ Campus of the University in ipetu-ijesa.

Japa’, is a Yoruba word which means “to flee, or escape desperately.

It has become a popular slang representing the aspiration of many young Nigerians to leave the country and migrate elsewhere to seek greener pastures either legally or otherwise.

This wave of mass exodus has seen many Nigerian talents out of the country just as experts have predicted a possible shortage of Human Resources in all sectors if the menace is not addressed.

To ensure the message of the lecture is passed to the right audience, students of secondary schools and higher institutions, public and private sector workers, traditional and religious leaders, security operatives among others were all invited.

Themed, Mass Emigration, Global citizenship and Digitalized education for sustainable development, a legal Practitioner, Toyin Sanni who identifies factors responsible for the mass emigration however said the syndrome is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

Vice chancellor of the University said any country where ninety percent of its youth are willing to emigrate may not be able to exist independently anymore.

They all charged the youth to change their orientation adding that changing Nigeria for good is the responsibility for all.

HND/BSC Dichotomy: Group appeals for an approval of the Bill.

Nigerian association of Technologists in Engineering have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Bill on the abolition of the HND, First Degree Dichotomy that is before him.

They say the assent to the Bill will change the face of technology in the country and drive the nation’s economy.

In 2021 both houses of the nation assembly passed a Bill for an act to abolish and prohibit Dichotomy and discrimination between first Degree and Higher National Diploma in same profession or field for the purpose of employment and for related matters.

The Bill is still pending in the Office of the President, unassented to one year after it was sent to the office of the President.

These Technologists are worried by this delay especially as the President has less than two months in Office.

They appeal to the President to write his name in gold by assenting to the Bill, and the 9th assembly to take necessary steps to ensure that the Bill is signed.

In nigeria’s civil service, holders of HND certificates cannot rise above grade level 14 or become directors in the civil service until and unless they acquire additional academic qualifications.

However, university graduates are statutorily qualified to rise to grade level 17 as the peak of their career in the civil service in the country.

The policy also affects the employee entry level into the civil service , While bachelor’s degree holders are placed on grade level 8, those with HND certificates are placed on grade level 7.

The bill when passed into law will reduce unemployment, stringent emphasis on certificates and reduce the population of students seeking admission into Universities for First-Degree Certificates while Technological Education and Technological Advancement will be enhanced for the benefit of the Nation.