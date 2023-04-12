The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered the immediate withdrawal of letters of appointment given to certain government’s appointees whose nominations were not brought before the house for screening and the confirmation.

This formed deliberations as plenary on Tuesday.

The day’s business kicked off with the lawmakers calling for immediate halting of salaries and other benefits enjoyed by certain government appointees whose nominations were not sent to the house for approval.

This is coming exactly one week after the lawmakers flagged a similar Act of infraction by certain agencies of the state.

Citing section 196 subsection 2 and other sections of Nigeria’s Constitution which gave the House powers of approval of nominations for any Governor appointees.

The Lawmakers say the growing trend of outright disregard for the law by the executive arm must be nipped in the bud.

Reacting to the issue which was raised on the matters of urgent public importance by the deputy majority Leader Noheem Adams, the speaker Mudashiru Obasa said appointments of nominees without recourse to the house amounts to infractions.

The Speaker said the laws of the House has in them statutory Provisions that says some of the governors nominees must appear which they have not done which is becoming common and regular.

The lawmakers want their letters of appointments withdrawn immediately.

They also once the State Head of Service Mr Hakeem Muri Okunola, the accountant general of the state, Abiodun Muritala and the state Commission for establishment Mrs Ajibola Ponle to be summoned for further clarifications on the issues