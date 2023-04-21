The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has rejoiced with Muslims across the world on this year’s Eid-el- Fitr celebration marking the end of fasting.

He urged the Faithful to celebrate modestly with the fear of Almighty Allah who spared their lives to see the end of Ramadan fast, an opportunity which He denied others.

The Defence Minister in his message stressed the need for the Muslims to sustain the spiritual lessons and gains of fasting and urged them never to go back to uncharitable acts.

While congratulating the Muslims on this auspicious occasion of Eid-el- Fitr, he prayed for the repose of the souls of those who paid the supreme price defending the nation’s territorial integrity as well as those who saw the beginning of fasting but were unable to see its end.