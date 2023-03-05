The New Nigeria People’s Party ((NNPP) has charged its members to stay focused, campaign vigorously and ensure the party sweeps the March 11, 2023 governorship and States House of Assembly elections across the country.

The party according to a Statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Agbo Major said “Our great party is not in any alliance with any political party in these elections”.

“Accordingly, party officers, members and candidates at all levels are not authorized to discuss, negotiate or form any alliance with any political party for the purpose of winning the upcoming gubernatorial and legislative polls. Anyone who endorses a candidate of another political party will be sanctioned in line with the NNPP Constitution ranging from suspension from office, suspension from the party and possibly expulsion”.

NNPP was registered by INEC in 2002 and has been expanding its frontiers in the nation’s political space in each electoral circle. The party performed far more than the number four position INEC might have allotted to it in the controversial 2023 presidential election. The party calls on the electoral umpire to sit up and redeem its self-inflicted injury that marred the presidential election by conducting free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable, inclusive and peaceful governorship and States House of Assembly elections on March 11 2023.

NNPP urges Nigerians to turn up en masse and vote for all our party candidates for a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria we all desire and deserve.

INEC MEETS RECS

The Independent National Electoral Commission has committed to working harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election, the chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu says Nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians.

He also said all staff found to be negligent, whether they are regular or ad hoc officials, including Collation and Returning Officers, must not be involved in forthcoming elections.

The Chairman of INEC said this when he met with resident Electoral Commissioners for the third time in less than 2 months to finetune preparations ahead of the Governorship election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has received reports from its State offices, as well as complaints and petitions from political parties and candidates.

He insists Where infractions of any kind are proven, there will be redress, and any action taken by the Commission is without prejudice to the rights of parties and candidates to seek further remedy as provided by law.

The meeting with the resident electoral Commissioners is also to review the performance of the presidential and national assembly election held on the 25th of march.

The electoral commission acknowledged that The planning for the election was painstakingly done, However, its implementation came with challenges.

INEC says winners have been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

In the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared. So far, seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu says in terms of party representation, last week’s ballot is the most diverse national assembly election since 1999.

POLICE INEC MEET POLITICAL PARTY LEADERS_CANDIDATES AHEAD OF MARCH 11TH ELECTIONS

Politicians and party supporters have been warned to avoid anything that may lead to breach of peace before during and after the Governorship and State Assembly Election.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state gave the warning during a stakeholders meeting with leaders of Political parties and House of Assembly candidates in the state.

As politicians in Ogun State prepare ahead of march the 11th Governorship and State Assembly Elections, security men and the Independent National Electoral Commission have advised them to keep to the rules and avoid things that can cause unrest.

The Commissioner of Police in the State Frank Mba gave the advise during a stakeholders meeting where he vows that Police will not tolerate any act of violation of the constitution and the electoral act.

He maintained that political party supporters and their leaders must know what they are not expected to do and what they can do on election date.

Party leaders also used the opportunity of the stakeholders engagement to ask questions and to commend the police in the state for providing adequate security arrangement during the Presidential election.

Leaders of other security agencies in attendance also enlightened the political party leaders on what they are not expected to do in order not to violate the law in relation to the core mandates.

With this interaction, it is expected that the politicians and their followers in Ogun State will play by the rules and support the electoral commission and the security agencies in achieving peaceful exercise.