In Taraba State, the governorship candidate of SDP Danladi Baido is confident that Independent National Electoral Commission (I.NEC)would conduct free and fair polls on Saturday’s Governorship and states Assembly polls.

Mr Danladi Baido who passed a vote of confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission sought the cooperation of the electorates to enable the commission perform its constitutional obligation without interference.

The SDP Governorship candidate, in an interview with Tvcnews explains that if electoral laws are followed to letter, the Commission would conduct transparent polls that would be generally accepted.

He used the forum to deny speculations that he has backed out of the race but warned against politics of sentiments.

Taraba LP Crisis over Governorship candidate deepens

Ahead of Saturday’s March 18 governorship election in Taraba state, the labour party is now embroiled in an internal crisis on who is authentic candidate of the party between Philip Munlip and Senator Joel Ikenya.

Mr Munlip while addressing a press conference in Jalingo, claimed to be the party candidate with a court document to back his claims

He announced he was stepping down for the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Colonel Agbu Kefas, because of the pending court case.

The party state chairperson Mrs Easter Gulmu dismissed his claims , insisting that Senator Joel Ikenya remains the party’s flagbearer.

The labour party in Taraba has become embroiled in a fresh internal crisis ahead of the governorship polls.

The party may go into the election divided.

At this press conference in Jalingo is Mr Philip Munlip who claims he is the labour Party Governorship candidate

He has the support of some party chieftains who were in forefront of the Peter Obi presidential campaign Organisation.

Speaking on behalf of the group Mr Munlip, announced their defection to PDP, directing his supporters to troop out and vote the Peoples Democratic Party, Governorship candidate Colonel Agbu Kefas because of a pending court case.

He said that labour party has collapsed it’s structures across the 16 local governments into the PDP

But he Labour Party Chairman in Taraba State in reaction l to the press conference dismisses claims that his party will not field a candidate for the next Saturday’s governorship polls due to the unresolved legal tussle between Mr Philip Munlip and Senator Joel Ikenya

She insists Senator is recognized as the party’s candidate.

She argues that the party is intact and will back Senator Joel Ikenya as the party candidate for the polls.

Senator Joel Ikenya on his part accused the PDP of sponsoring the crisis in the LP for fear of defeat.

When our correspondent visited INEC office for clarification of the authentic candidate for the party, the commission said only the national headquarters of INEC could answer who is the authentic candidate of the party.

APC Leaders, President, VP Elect to meet National Assembly Members Elect

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has invited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect on its platform to a crucial meeting.

The closed-door meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the State House in Abuja on Monday, has got political stakeholders pondering what it is all about.

The invitation to the meeting, which was signed by APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was also published on the party’s official Twitter handle around 10.08pm on Friday.

While requesting the guests to come along with the Certificates of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission after they were declared winners, the statement also urged them to arrive early enough to participate in a screening before the event slated for 2.00pm would commence.

CLERGYMAN SUPPORTs GOV. SANWO-OLU’S REELECTION BID

Nigerians have been charged to embrace peace, shun political and support the president- elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A clergyman Godwin Ikuru says following the much anticipated polls, it is now imperative for Nigerians to collaborate with him in the task ahead.

He expressed optimism that Asiwaju Tinubu will replicate the developmental strides achieved at the helms of affairs as former Lagos state governor.

And ahead the governorship election in lagos state, Mr Ikuru urged residents to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu for the continuity and progress

OKOWA DID NOT MISMANAGE DELTA STATE GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa did not sell some government properties to his associates and son in law, neither did he buy a mansion in Houston Texas, United States. That’s according to his Executive Assistant on Communications Fred Oghenesivbe.

Mr Oghenesivbe in a statement on Sunday, alleged that some politicians in the state are sponsoring blackmail via social media with the aim of reducing the popularity and winning chances of the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori perceived to be Senator Okowa’s choice for Governor.

The Delta PDP Campaign Spokesperson expressed optimism that Majority of eligible voters in Delta State will vote the governorship candidate Sheriff Oborevwori come Saturday, the 18th of March so as to sustain the ongoing development in the three senatorial districts beyond 2023.

He also cautioned opposition parties in the state against campaign of bitterness urging them to focus on issues.

