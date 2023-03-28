The Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC have appealed and apologized to all Nigerians over the Statement credited to Chief Emmanuel Nwanyanwu and Reverend father Ebube Muonso denigrating the Yorubas and members of the Hausa community.

Addressing the press in Lagos on Monday, the apex leader of Ndigbo in APC in Lagos Mr Joe Igbokwe who is also special adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu on drainages and water resources and his vice Jude Idimogu appealed to the two to withdraw their statement and apologized to the Yoruba, Hausas and the entire country.

“We condemned the statement credited to the two in it’s strongest term, we urge Nwanyanwu and Father Muonso to withdraw the statement, it most have been made in error.

“Father Muonso statement is so kindergarten, foolish. Each ethnic group has something to bring to the table. They should withdraw their statement and apologise.”

Shedding more light Idimogu said he was embarrassed by the statement, particularly that of Father Muonso, he said we are apologising to the whole nation, “we appeal to Nigerians not to take their statement too serious.”

They urged every Nigerian to be conscious of every statement they utter, because every statement uttered has its implication.

According to Igbokwe, careless statement can lead to war, and no Nigerian in his right sense would pray for war.

He noted that the statement credited to Father Muonso that one Igbo man is equal to 500 Hausa men was a childish talk, and that of Nwanyanwu referring to some Yorubas as political rascals are least expected from the two of them, who were regard as eminent people.

Igbokwe urged them not to create unnecessary enmity between the Igbos and members of other community, he said they should be mindful of the fact that the Igbo are the widely travel tribe that lives in every part of the country. He advised them against sitting in the comfort of their community and create problem for other Igbo people living in other parts of the country.

“We are concerned, how can someone sit in Akwa, Anambra State and say something that will cause trouble everywhere, knowing that the Igbo are everywhere.

“A Reverend father that supposed to promote peace now saying words that can cause disharmony.”

Igbokwe said no tribe in Nigeria that is not important and it is wrong to look down on any tribe, stressing that we need each other to survive in the country.” That kind of statement can cause skirmishes, fight, before you know it heads will roll. The Hausa are the most sophisticated politically in Nigeria, such words uttered will put the Igbo in hot pot.

“We are not ingrate, we are not betrayals, we know our history, we know our background, we love Nigeria, we love our diversity, and we know where we are going. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu taught us a lot of things.

“We should be mindful of what we say. The danger of it is that the statement can spread. I appeal to those who keep saying Lagos is no man’s land to desist from saying such. No place in Nigeria that is no man’s land. Lagos is own by the Yoruba and it was the capital of Nigeria for some years, we are not competing with them, we are not dragging it with them.

“Anybody that says Lagos is no man’s land is looking for trouble.” Igbokwe said.

KATSINA GOVERNOR ELECT SPEAKS, PROMISES NOT TO DISAPPOINT RESIDENTS

:The Katsina state governor-elect, Dikko Umaru Radda analyzing his victory, at the governorship polls said was overwhelming, asserting he won in all but one local government in the state, and achieving this by taking ninety percent of polling units in his estimates.

addressing journalists after the election held a week ago, he indicated he feels much burden from the mandate given to him by the people , as he recognizes he needs to work hard for Katsina people despite current security and fiscal challenges.

Speaking to the credibility of the elections he posited that the BVAS have ensured voting numbers to be reduced, while ensuring every vote count.

He indicated that no election could be said to have been cleaner and more indicative of the will of the people, especially given the level of shocking upsets during the federal and state elections, than the 2023 elections.

He listed his administration priorities will be tackling insecurity, public sector reforms, healthcare and job creation. He indicated these priorities will be enunciated in his budget.