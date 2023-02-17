The National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) received 3,980 weapons of various calibres on Thursday under the supervision of the Nigeria Police Force

Usman Alkali, IGP of the police, delivered 265 automatic rifles, 146 pump action guns, 1,909 pistols made locally, 1,500 single barrel guns made locally, 98 double barrel guns made locally, 46 general purpose machine guns (GPMGs), 16 rocket launchers, 2 anti-aircraft guns, and 7 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

About 2,358 assorted calibres of ammunition and 1,057 assorted cartridges were equally handed over to the NCCSALW.

IGP Alkali stressed that the exercise is part of the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, as a lead agency in internal security management, to curb the threat of the proliferation of illegal Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) trafficking within the country.

— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) February 16, 2023

The Nigeria Police Force, he continued, has been reviewing and refining its operational strategies under his leadership, strengthening institutional capacity in relation to the production of actionable intelligence and the conduct of special operations meant to prevent the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

In light of this, the Police Chief has instructed the Commissioners of Police in charge of State Police Commands, as well as their subordinate Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Heads of Tactical Units of the Force, to maintain the mop-up operation aggressively in order to carry out the Federal Government’s mandate regarding the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

As both organisations work to fulfill the Federal Government’s mandate on the control of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the nation, the Inspector-General of Police reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment and his assurance that the Nigeria Police Force will continue to collaborate with the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).