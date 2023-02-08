Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria and Commercial Banks operating in the state to as a matter of urgency put logistics in place to alleviate the current hardship being faced by residents across banks and at Automated Teller Machine points across the state.

He made the call during his visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abeokuta branch and a separate meeting held with members of the bankers committee in the state.

“From all that we’ve seen, it is obvious that there is a shortage of naira volume in circulation, people have not been able to withdraw monies for their basic survival and existence.

“It also appears as if there’s a mismatch between that much monies that have been withdrawn and that much that is released to the circulation”, the governor said.

The Governor who expressed displeasure on the way residents of the state have been subjected to untold hardship over their money lamented shortage of Naira notes and called for urgent solution in order to reduce their sufferings.

According to the governor, it is disappointing to see long queues of residents at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), waiting to cash money from the system with so much stress and some not getting enough to meet their immediate needs.

He added that it was humiliating that those who were attended to were paid not more than two thousand naira per transaction.

He also expressed readiness of the state to cooperate with authorities concerned to ensure solution.

Representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria from Lagos and Abuja, Mr Adefuye Adeyemi and Mr Kayode Makinde while assuring the good people of the state that the situation will improve noted that the bank would ensure full compliance by commercial banks on the disbursement of cash.