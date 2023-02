An early morning fire gutted the popular Maiduguri Monday Market destroying hundreds of Shops.

The inferno according to eye witness started at about 2:45am raising the Markets.

Staff of the federal and state fire service responded promptly to put out the fire.

Advertisement

At the moment, the inferno is still on and shop owners are out to scavenge what is left.

TVC News would bring you more updates on development of the sad incident.