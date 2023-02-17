Scores of residents of Ore headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state have staged a protest over scarcity of new naira notes.

This is the second time, residents of the area will be protesting scarcity of the new naira notes in one week

They said the recent directive of President Muhammadu Buhari authenticating only the old 200 naira note as legal tender is not good enough.

The protest which started at the early hours, caused gridlock along the overhead bridge in Ore.

Tyres were burnt along the ever busy Ore-Benin expressway.

Some residents said the masses are suffering with the new directive of President Buhari.

Some residents of Ibafo in Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State have blocked the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway at Ibafo bus stop to protest the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

The protesters blocked both sides of the Expressway preventing vehicles to go out of Lagos and those coming from Ibadan and Sagamu axis from going into Lagos.

Eyewitness say, the protesters set up fire on the Expressway, lamenting that they are unable to get cash to get their daily needs.

A similar situation was also reported at Magboro and Ifo area of the state where youth blocked the popular Lagos/Abeokuta road, set up fire and disrupted the flow of traffic in the area.

ARMED FORCES ACT: CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF SUPPORTS REVIEW, SAYS NO PROFESSIONAL MILITARY WITHOUT DISCIPLINE.

OC.. The Chief of Defence Staff says no military can be professional in service delivery without adherence to discipline.General Lucky Irabor who was referring to a book titled Fundamentals of Military Laws and Practice explained that discipline is fundamental in effective soldiering.The Chief of Defence Staff also threw his weight behind the need for the review of the Armed Forces Armed, considering the dynamics of emerging threats.

For his part, a retired Major and Lawyer, Mike Kebonkwo explains portions of the Armed Forces Act that restrain a soldier on trial before a military court from getting a counsel of his choice need to be reviewed.

POLICE, ARMY CALL FOR CALM AFTERMATH OF OGIJO CRISIS

The Nigerian Army and Nigeria police have called for calm over the crisis that erupted at the Ogijo area of Ogun State.

This was stressed when the two paid a condolence visit to the soldiers widow and also visited the scene Ogijo Police station in Ogun State.

Commander, 9 Brigade, the Commissioner of Police and the commander 174 Battalion Odogunyan in Ikorodu are here on the spot assessment of the aftermath of the crisis at the Ogijo Police Station in Ogun state.

Two police vans were burnt.

One car torched and an armoured personnel carrier totally burnt

These are some of the collateral damages of the crisis

But most pathetic is the young widow left begin by the soldier who was said to have died after he was stabbed by a mobile policeman in the Wednesday attack.

So the convoy moved to the 174 Battalion Odogunyan.

At the commanders office he gave a brief on the report he got.

At the late soldier’s home his young widow was beside herself with grief.

Speaking after another closed door meeting, the security agencies described the crisis as avoidable.

The alterations between the police and the soldiers started in in Ikorodu area of Lagos and the reprisal was what was seen at Ogijo in ogun state.

Though the two security agencies have agreed to put their differences aside, events in the coming days would show if their subordinates agree with this position.

Security agencies to deploy over 400,000 personnel for General elections – IGP

The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali says more than 400,000 personnel from the nation’s security agencies will be deployed for the conduct of the general elections to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Alkali said this on Thursday during the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

He said, out of this, the police will be providing more than 300,000 personnel while the balance will be sourced from complementary security agencies in the country.

The police boss also listed some threats against the conduct of the elections including fuel scarcity and cash crunch, but assured that the situation will stabilize before the commencement of the exercise.

Alkali said that an intelligence unit is in place to track and apprehend those who may engage in vote buying and others who may want to disrupt the exercise.