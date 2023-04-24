Crisis has again erupted in Ikare Akoko, Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo State as gunshots were fired sporadically into the air on Monday.

This forced many shop owners and market women to hurriedly close their shops while commercial activities were grounded.

It was learnt that two persons have been shot dead while houses were burnt during the mayhem that is ongoing between two warring parts of the community.

Some residents lamented that security agents are not enough to douse the tension while the Ondo state government is advised to immediately declared a curfew in the town and find a lasting solution to incessant and senseless conflict in the town.

The cause of the crisis was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The state government had recently set up a panel to look into communal & religious issues causing unrest in the town but the committee is yet to submit its report.