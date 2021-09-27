2023 Elections: Fashola distances self from antics of unsolicited support groups

The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has encouraged well-wishers to ignore an invitation from some groups working under The Nigeria Project 2023 to the launch of a Support Group for the Minister and the Governor of Borno State over the 2023 elections.

Mr. Fashola and Prof. Babagana Zulum, were purportedly presented as Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates of an unnamed political party, according to a poster circulated on social media over the weekend.

A statement released by the special adviser to the honourable minister, communication, Hakeem Bello said normally, the poster and the multiple social media reports that were almost immediately created on its account would have been dismissed as the work of trolls. However, this caution was necessary due to two major factors.

The first was to respond emphatically no to several enquiries from well-intentioned Nigerians asking if the Honorable Minister had been contacted or if the Groups had his permission to issue the invitation.

No individual or group has approached the Honorable Minister for or on behalf of The Nigeria Project 2023 without equivocation. As Honorable Minister, Mr Fashola is currently focused on leading his dedicated Team in the Ministry of Works and Housing to fulfill President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate for expanded and upgraded road transport infrastructure as well as affordable housing across the country in order to achieve economic growth and prosperity for Nigerians.

Second, entities that are not affiliated with a political party are unable to nominate candidates on its behalf. The people and organisations described as promoters of The Nigeria Project 2023 are unknown to the APC and the Honorable Minister, who is a high-ranking and devoted member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In light of the foregoing, the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, cautions members of the public to be vigilant of unsolicited people and Support Groups whose true motives are still unknown. Every conceivable support should be given to the current administration’s efforts to deliver a better nation for all under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.