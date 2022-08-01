Police confirm arrest of suspect in connection with death of Abba woman

Anambra State police command has confirmed arrest of a suspect in connection with the alleged murder of Nkiru Okoye in Ogbunike community, Oyi local Government area of the state.The state police public relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed this in a Telephone interview with TVC News, insists the command is still investigating the matter.

While reacting to the publication that the deceased is a relative of the literature Icon Chimamanda Adichie, the police spokesperson said he cannot expressly confirm if they are related.

Earlier, it was reported that a mother of five Nkiru Okoye was allegedly murdered in Ogbunike community over family feud.

Husband of the deceased, Emenike Okoyo is demanding for justice over the death of his wife who was allegedly beaten to death on July 19, 2022

Emenike Okoye too was inflicted with multiple cuts from the attack, now recuperating at Isaac China Memorial Hospital, Awkuzu In Oyi LGA.

The deceased, Nkiru Okoye hails from Abba community in Njikoka local Government area of Anambra state, being the community of the Literature Icon, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie.