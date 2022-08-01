APC sweeps Ebonyi LG polls

Ebonyi State Electoral Commission has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government elections held on Saturday.

The Commission said the ruling party won the polls in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Jossy Eze, made the announcement at the commission’s Headquarters Abakaliki.

According to Eze, APC won all the 13 local government chairmanship seats and the 171 councillorship seats.

He commended the electorate for ensuring that the polls were free and peaceful.

It would be recalled that All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties in the state boycotted the LG polls.

Other elected APC Chairmen included Chinedu Uburu, Ebonyi LGA; Chidiebere Uzor, Onicha LGA; Chinonso Ajah, Ohaozara LGA; Ibiam Nnajiofor, Afikpo North and Ekuma-Nkama Chima, Afikpo South.