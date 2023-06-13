Nine people have been injured in a mass shooting in Denver, Colorado.

Three of the victims according to the Police in a Twitter post are in a critical condition, while the others have non life-threatening injuries.

They added that a suspect was also shot by the Police is in custody.

The shooting happened on Market Street, close to Ball Arena, where the city’s basketball team, the Denver Nuggets, won their first NBA championship on Monday night.

Police said they believe that “multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals” and said a “complex investigation” was taking place.

CBS Colorado reported that thousands of celebrating fans poured into the streets around the arena after the game, which saw the Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday night.

The news outlet quoted Denver Police Department spokesperson Doug Schepman as saying that the shooting happened roughly three-and-a-half hours after the game and that crowds had dispersed, leaving only a smaller number of people in the area when gunfire broke out.

According to the organisation that monitors mass shootings in the US, the shooting in Denver is the 291st this year.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are killed or injured. Their figures include shootings that happen in homes and in public places.