The Borno state House of Assembly has unanimously elected Abdulkarim Lawan as Speaker of the tenth Assembly.

Mr. Lawan was the immediate past speaker of the nineth Assembly and had been presiding over the House since the sixth Assembly.

Clerk of the Assembly Mr. Jidayi Mamza announced that the House has received proclamation from the state Governor Babagana Zulum to hold its first session on the thirteenth of June, 2023.