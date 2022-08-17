PMAN Set to hold first NEC convention in Lagos

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN, is set to hold her first National Executive Council Convention and subsequently the Media unveiling of PMAN BIOMETRIC ID CARD.

According to a press statement sent to TVC NEWS, these cards would be issued to the first batch of registered members across the country.

The National President of PMAN Pretty Okafor says this event promises to set the ball rolling for greater things to come for the advancement and the betterment of the Entertainment Industry in Nigeria and beyond.

The event is scheduled to hold in Lagos on the 24th of August, 2022.

