APC Holds Maiden Post-Convention NEC Meeting on April 20, 2022

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has called the maiden post-National Convention meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to be held on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022.

The emergency NEC meeting which will take place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja will commence at 10am.

“Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution, please,” the official notice/invitation for the NEC meeting stated.