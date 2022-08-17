President Buhari swears in new RMAFC Chair,

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in a new chairman for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal commission.

The president administered the oath of office on Shehu Mohammed after he was cleared by the senate to take up his new appointment.

The swearing-In was done before the commencement of this week’s federal executive council in the presidential villa.

The new chairman of Nigeria’s revenue mobilisation agency says the his task will be to improve the country’s revenue generation and also strengthen the monitoring capacity of the agency.

