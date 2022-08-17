203 schools benefit from infrastructure, development grant in Ekiti

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project has been flagged off in Ekiti with 203 Schools benefiting, and more than 25 Million Dollars donated for infrastructure and Development of Secondary Schools.

Advertisement

The office of the Wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi in conjunction with the Ministry of Education under the Adolescent Girls initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project made the intervention Possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chairman, House Committee on Education lauded the initiative and expressed optimism for the development of the Girl-child.

The AGILE Project involved 7 States, however only Ekiti State was in the South. According to the governor’s wife, the project’s goal of boosting enrolment and education in Ekiti State will use her “Keep Girls in School” program as a benchmark.

Advertisement

The nexus between the Ministry of Education and Beneficiary is that the restructuring and rebuild of dilapidated structures in Schools and manpower readjustment must be Monitored by communities.