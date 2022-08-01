Over 2,000 PDP members join APC in Shanga LGA, Kebbi

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kebbi state Muhammad Kana Zuru, has led other party leaders to Shanga local government where over two thousand five hundred members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP defected to the APC.

The. chairman who received the defectors alongside Speaker of the state House of Assembly Abubakar Muhammad Lolo, and the Secretary to the state government SSG Babale Umar Yauri assured the new members into the APC of equal treatment.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to Kebbi State Governor, Yahaya Sarki and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi revealed that the defecting PDP include party delegates, Youth and women leaders as well as other top grassroots politicians.

The statement quoted the leader of the defecting PDP members and former chairman of the PDP in Shanga local government Yakubu Dala saying the over two thousand members that dumped the PDP in the local government is the beginning of the total eradication of PDP in the local government.

Mr. Dala was quoted to have said that their decision to join APC is predicated upon the tenacity and good leadership style of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, as well as the cohesion within the party in Kebbi State .

He also revealed that, the party leaders at the event stressed the need for unity among all the party members, which they say will guarantee sustainable development and ensure the growth and progress of Kebbi state.

They said consultation is a very important tool in keeping the party as one indivisible entity as aggrieved party members can be easily identified and pacified in times of dispute and disagreement.

They urged the people to keep faith with the APC as a true political party that care for the people of Kebbi state as well as the entire people of Nigeria.