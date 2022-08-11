LASG begins 2023 budget preparation process

The Lagos State government has began preparations for the year 2023 budget with a Five-Day consultative forum in the five divisions of the State namely Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe (IBILE).

The Forum aims to bring openness to the state’s budgetary preparation process, as well as provide an opportunity for the government to update stakeholders on the Budget’s half-year performance, as well as solicit their comments and input.

The consultative forum began on Tuesday with the Badagry division of the state, followed by the ikeja and agidingbi axis of the state, with further places to follow.

Reviewing the Y2022 mid-year Revbudget performance, the commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube said Lagos State achieved 80 percent of Revenue and that was quite phenomenal especially considering the challenges that we face as a country.

The Commissioner reiterated Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s resolve to continue large investments in human capital projects, education, healthcare, job creation and engaging in collaborations that would boost economic sustainability in 2023.

Egube highlighted some of the ongoing and completed projects in the Badagry division, including the construction of a 280-bed hospital, the completion of the Ilashe and Isalu Ajido Jetty Terminals in Ojo, the Ilado Jetty Terminal in Amuwo Odofin, the completion of the LASU Senate Building and Tech Hub in the institution, and the construction of reinforced concrete footbridges at the Irewe/Itogbesa and Okunu.

Dignatries present at the forum were the division’s traditional rulers, Oniba of Iba, Oba Sulaimon Raji; Alapa of Apa, Oba Oyekan Ajose; Osolu of Irewe, Oba Abideen Durosinmi; Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Deputy VC (Admin), Prof. Adenike Boyo; Acting VC, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okunneye.

Others are President, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Mr. Funso Abidakun; Deputy Chairman, NUPENG, Comrade Asaolu Felix; Community and Religious leaders, Professionals, chairmen of Community Development Committee (CDC) and Community Development Associations (CDA), Trade groups, NGOs, Youth Organizations, People Living With Disability (PLWDs) and the Organised Private Sector.