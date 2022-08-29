29-year-old Nigerian lady graduates with first class from Indian Universities

A 29-year-old Nigerian, Mary Echeabuo Afor has joined the lists of other Nigerians making the country proud in the diaspora.

She graduated with first class in Computer Application and Computer science at her first and second degrees respectively from two different universities in India.

Mary Afor, an indigene of Boki local government in Cross River state had her first degree in Computer Application from Kakatiya University, Telangana in India.

She thereafter proceeded to Sharda University, Noida, Uttar Pradesh in India where she obtained Masters Degree in Computer Science in 2022.

Ms Mary emerged overall best student in both programmes and has been awarded a gold medal for her academic excellence.

This is coming at a time when university students in Nigeria are begging university lecturers and the federal government to resolve their dispute and return to classes.

University lecturers have on strike in Nigeria since February 14th this year over unresolved differences with the federal government.

In his remark, Nigeria’s Ambassador to India commended Ms Mary for her excellent performance and urged other Nigerian students in that country to emulate her.