Buhari commissions Gombe-Kumo-Billiri-Kaltungo Highway

The Gombe-Kumo-Billiri-Kaltungo highway in Gombe state, has been inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The highway links three States of Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, who represented the President at the ceremony, hailed the 66-kilometer road as a strategic project aimed at enhancing the nation’s road infrastructure.

According to him, the road has been built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if properly used, will last for the designed service life.

He assured that this will support the ease of doing business, create jobs and entrench a prosperous economic environment, in line with the administration’s commitment to eradicate poverty among its citizens.

President Buhari while commending the capacity and patriotism of citizens who put in their best talent and resources in the construction process, also urged them to avoid the abuse and misuse of the infrastructure and observe all road regulations particularly the maximum speed limit of one hundred kilometers per hour.

In addition, Professor Pantami and Governor Inuwa Yahaya commissioned the Federal Government’s Digital Economy Project IT Community Centre in Kaltungo.

The project is part of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and implemented by the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA.