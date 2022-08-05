Ashiwaju/Shettima administration will deliver on all electoral promises-Adewale

Comrade Ayodele Adewale, the organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and former chairman of the Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency seat, has assured Nigerians that the Asiwaju-Shettima administration will deliver on all electoral promises if elected in 2023.

Mr. Adewale stated this on Friday when he appeared on TVC’s current Affairs show, This Morning with Yori Folarin.

The APC organising secretary said looking at the demographics of different interest groupings in Nigeria, Asiwaju has the political experience needed especially with the current situation in the country.

“Asiwaju is very vast, in terms of economy, education, governance.

“Looking back to when he was a governor of Lagos, his cabinet had an equal blend of Muslim, Christian and others.

“Babagana kingibe was a diplomat, he worked more in the international scene and needed someone who could speak their language and bring him on the table, Abiola was more of a businessman, a rallying point, an economic and political titan that has a political capital to bring to the table, these two blends where what Nigeria needed as at that time so there was no need for religiosity, the appendage of trying to smear their walls.

“Looking at the blend with Mr Shettima, they all faced almost the same challenges when they were in government and they are bringing their experience to bear” He said.

Adewale noted that the choice of Lalong as Presidential Campaign DG of the party was a result of the qualities he possesses.

“Governor Lalong has a lot of goodwill among the governors and he has a calm nature. He has the ability to bring people to sit down, listen and discusss and he always arrives at a workable point at the end of the day that everybody will agree on.

“If you look at his pattern of governance in plateau state, you will hardly hear any water being disturbed, even when the opposition had issues, he knows how to talk to the people and carry them along that is a very strong virtue you will need in the DG especially when you have dissenting voice/voices especially with people with different interests.

He added that the combination of Lalong and Oshiomhole will be very beneficial to the party as both will bring their experiences to bear.

Adewale stated that the party is more focused on its programs to propel the nation forward hence it will remain undistracted as its objective was to put Nigeria back on track, solve the problem of insecurity, energy, have 24hrs of energy supply, create an energy hub for industrialisation, solve the problem of ASUU amongst others.

“APC has decided to act like the Eagle which is a very important signature in our crest and we are moving above the height in which our opposition have been throwing pebbles in order to deliver on our programs”.