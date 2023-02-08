PDP candidate for Kosofe federal constituency of Lagos State, Florence Da-costa Adepegba, says the love of the people and desire to serve inspired her into joining politics.

The Kosofe PDP candidate who is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur added that service is a ministry and joining the political sphere is an opportunity to do much more.

Mrs Adepegba who spoke on Politics Tonight, stated that Politics is grassroot, about the people and a lot of awareness is being created to that effect, to reach more people.

She however alleged that a lot of times when campaign posters are being put up by her party (PDP) the ruling party, APC would cover up and pull down their banners.

She added that the party has built relationships with the communities over time and so it is easier to have other dialogues.

Addressing the issue of water problems, Mrs Adepegba said she is aware of what people are going through in terms of non-availability of water.

She said the party will party with organisations in drilling boreholes in affected Local communities to ensure the problem is resolved.

The PDP candidate for Kosofe federal constituency of Lagos State, said the party is well united no matter the challenges.

Speaking on the party’s chances, she noted that PDP has a very high chance because for the past years there has been a lot of neglects by the party that ruled the constituency.