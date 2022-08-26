A youthful president should be at the helm of affairs-Imumolen

“Corruption is a fundamental issue in Nigeria because we have lived with it for far too long. It is now a component of our system”.

This is according to Chris Imumolen, presidential flagbearer of the Accord Party.

He stated this while discussing on the party’s electioneering campaign ahead 2023 general elections on TVC’s Morning show

ThisMorning with Yori Folarin.

Prof. Imumolem pointed out that corruption affects all areas of the economy, including the business sector, and is not just a problem in politics.

According to him, if Nigeria wants an incorruptible leader, the country must be willing to make sacrifices because once we start constructing a system that will cover all corrupt acts, the country should be able to adjust.

The presidential candidate for the Accord Party suggested that if the nation had to change, we would need a leader who would systematically push for that change in a way that wouldn’t simultaneously destroy corruption and the country.

In addition, Imumolen noted that the fight against corruption must be technical.

“We need to start building a system around everything we do.”

“Corruption thrives in a country where there is no system.” Corruption exists everywhere; it expresses itself only when there is no system”.

Reacting to the issue of Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket, Imumolen stated it was a case of choice, “If you don’t want a Muslim-Muslim ticket, talk less about it and go for what is needed”.

According to him, the country is at a time where it needs national integration, not just in region alone but also in religion.

“Disunity of every sector is one of the biggest challenges we have in Nigeria, that is why we have so many agitations from different groups and sectors,” he said.

Speaking further, Prof. Chris Imumolen said looking at the demography of those who have led Nigeria to prosperity in the past, they did so when they were young.

“Older politicians who have been in the game for long should use their wealth of experience to guide and support but a youthful president should be at the helm of affairs.

“The youths have a lot of passion and passion is key to development” he said.

