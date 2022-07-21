Uzodimma dissolves 27-man Interim Management Committee Chairmen

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has dissolved the 27-man Interim Management Committee Chairmen.

In a Statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor Oguwike Nwachuku, the Governor dissolved the IMC Chairmen Thursday after a closed door meeting with them at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House Owerri.

At the meeting, Governor Uzodimma thanked them for the services they rendered in their different local government areas since their appointment about two and half years ago.

He also reminded them of his resolve to hold the Local Government Area election in Imo State any moment from now and the need for him to appoint Sole Administrators who will oversee the coming election.

Imo State Governor also told the dissolved IMC Chairmen that his government will not hesitate to engage their services in other areas they are found capable as APC members.

Responding, Chairman of ALGON in Imo State, Willie Okoliogo, who is also the Chairman of Oru West Council, on behalf of other IMC Chairmen promised to remain loyal to the Governor and the APC.