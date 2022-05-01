Anambra govt dissolves Nnewi New Auto Spare Parts Market Committee

The Anambra State government says it has dissolved the caretaker committee of the Nnewi New Auto Spareparts Market (NASPA).

The government also said it has dissolved 29 other market caretaker Committees across the state, including the Plants Parts Market and Electrical/Electronics Dealers market in Agbo Edo United (F line) market in Nnewi.

The dissolution of the market caretaker committees, according to Chief Press Secretary Christian Aburime, was in accordance with Governor Soludo’s determination to improve the markets in order to provide more effective services to the residents.

ther markets affected included Ofu Obi Traders Association Market, Nnewi; Bicycle Spare Parts Market, Ogbunike; Oye Uga Market, Uga; Shoe Manufacturing Market, Ogbaru; Ogbaru Plastic Market; Okoro Ichida Market, Ichida; Nkpor Main market; Grain Seed Market, Obosi; Synthetic fabric Market, Ogidi; New Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association Market, Obosi; Odera Market; Nwugo market; Ochanja Central market; General Motor Spare Parts Market, Okpoko; G.B.O. Market; Sokoto Road Main Market, Onitsha; Iron Dealers Market, Onitsha: Building Materials Market, Ogidi; Onitsha Main Market, Millennium and Progress Markets.

However, Obinna Ngonadi, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, has stated that no more taxes will be collected by market officials or the government, and that new caretaker committees will be formed before or on May 12 to replace the ousted ones.

“There is no increase whatsoever, in the levies collected in the market by union or government,” the commissioner said.