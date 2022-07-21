We’re not deterred by risks involved in tackling drug abuse – Marwa

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa says his men are not deterred by the level of risks involved in the fight against drug Abuse.

The former military administrator of Lagos State disclosed this on Thursday in an exclusive interview with veteran journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju.

Buba Marwa retired military officer said it is a common practice across the globe for cartels to infiltrates the government, but assured that his are battle ready to confront any challenge until the country is free of illicit drug and abuse.

Speaking about the operations of the agency and the arrest of the super cop Abba Kyari, Mr Marwa said his men work with intelligence and not by rumours or after thoughts.

Speaking on extent of drug abuse in Nigeria, the NDLEA boss said Nigeria has a total of 14,3million of drug users, making it a tough battle for the anti-drug agency.

The former Lagos Administrator who boasted that NDLEA has secured conviction for 2350 suspects, promised to leave no stone unturned in the fight against drug abuse in the country.

Giving a detailed accounts of events leading to the arrest of Abba Kyari and his men, the retired army officer said the arrested suspects confirmed they spoke with cartels.

Speaking on one of the ways of crushing drug business in Nigeria, the NDLEA boss said asset seizure is essential to ending drug abuse in Nigeria.