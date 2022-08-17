Sports Ministry dissolves NBBF interim Committee

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced a dissolution of the Interim Management Committee set up to manage the country’s Basketball crisis earlier this year.

The Ministry in a statement signed by its Director of Press & Public Relations, Mohammed Mohammed, announced that following the Federal Government’s decision to rescind the withdrawal of Nigeria Basketball from the International scene and relisting the NBBF, the IMC is no longer necessary and is dissolved with immediate effect.

Nigeria returns to the International Basketball Scene later in August with the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for the D’tigers in Ivory Coast.

The decision of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development to withdraw the Nigerian Basketball Federation from International Competitions earlier in the year had drawn the ire of many Nigerians due to what many said is the high handed nature of the decision.

The decision taken by the Minister followed a leadership crisis which rocked the association.

The Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, while announcing the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee thanked members for the invaluable service rendered to the nation during the sort time they served to bring the crisis that rocked the association to an end.