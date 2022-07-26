Updated: Eight soldiers killed as terrorists attack presidential guards in Abuja

The terrorists ambush on the troops of 7 Battalion of Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army has left at least eight soldiers dead and three others injured,

Thirteen other soldiers, including the Commanding Officer, identified as Captain Samuel Attah, are still missing from the operation and the army has launched a search party for them.

The attack came barely twenty-four hours after the terrorists threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. The ambush took place along the Bwari-Kubwa road.

In the same vein, bandits invaded a GRA in the New Millennium settlement of Chikun Local Government Area of the State and abducted about 20 residents of the area.

