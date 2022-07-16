Police, Others Beef Up Correctional Centres Security in Zamfara

Police in Collaboration with other security agencies in Zamfara says it has beefed up security in all Correctional centres across the state to avoid a repeat of Kuje’s incident

The police says security arrangements has also been made to ensure safety in all public places

The police also led a joint Security show of force in Gusau, the state Capital

The exercise according to them is alert the public and also build Confidence on the minds of residents

Briefing Newsmen shortly after the show of force at the Lalan Junction, the spokesperson of Zamfara police Command Mohammed Shehu says the Zamfara police Commissioner has set up a taskforce team to ensure full compliance of the directives of the Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba on the recent ban on police spy plate number

The Zamfara State Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah had a few days after the issuance of the order by the IGP, set up a joint task force comprising of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corp and the Federal Road Safety Corp

He says the move is to create awareness to members of the public and enforce the order

The Command appealed to members of the public and VIPs using the spy plate number to respect the order.

The move may not be unconnected with the growing spate of attacks on Correctional Centres across the Country especially Custodial Centres with hardened criminals who have been released as a result of such attacks though some of the escapees have been re-arrested.

The Latest attack was the July 5th attack on the Kuje Correctional facility by gunmen which freed over 900 inmates out of which 64 were confirmed Boko Haram kingpins.

The move by the Police and Other Security agencies in Zamfara is particularly apt considering the fact that Zamfara State is under siege from Criminal elements whsoe members having been arrested will be kept in the Correctional Centres in the State.

