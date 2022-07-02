Police Confirm Story of Lady who stripped naked in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the report of a young mentally-ill lady who allegedly stripped herself and barked like a dog in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the command was aware of the report of the yet-to-be-identified lady who might have been diabolically used for money ritual by a suspected internet fraudster otherwise called Yahoo boy.

Oyeyemi said, “The young lady in question was alleged to have been spiritually and diabolically used by a suspected yahoo boy, as a result of which she started barking like a dog.”

The PPRO added that the victim, who was brought to police without any clothes on her, became “very difficult to control because she was acting violently, hence she was kept in the cell.”

Oyeyemi said police had immediately contacted her parents, saying she was taken to a hospital with the help of the police.

He said that “the alleged Yahoo boy was immediately arrested for interrogation,” adding that the case which drew a large crowd to the station was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole.

However, Oyeyemi said the command was surprised and embarrassed to see the video of the victim circulating on social media.

He said, “The height of the embarrassment was the fact that the said video was recorded while the victim, who was then naked and uncontrollable, was in a police cell.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the source of the video and how it became a subject of social media discussion.

“It is barbaric, uncivilised and despicable circulating such video on social media as such will in no small measure denigrate the human dignity of the victim which might be another source of psychological trauma for her.

“The command has therefore vowed to deal with whoever is found to be the source of the video and those behind its circulation on social media in the most decisive manner notwithstanding the status of the person.