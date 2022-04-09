Oshoala stripped of Super Falcons captaincy

Nigeria’s under-17 girls team, the Flamingoes are currently camping in Abuja in preparation for their next international assignments.

The girls have been imperious with their performances in the recent matches beating oppositions home and away from home.

They are currently having a training session this evening as they continue to prepare for the FIFA Under-17 world cup.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala has been stripped of the Super Falcons captaincy, according to reports. Oshoala has been the team’s captain since 2019, following the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The ex-Liverpool Ladies star took over the captain’s band after Desire Oparanozie was removed as captain.

Oshoala replaced Oparanozie after the latter called out the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the unfair treatment of the players during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

However, three years after taking over as the team’s leader, Oshoala has now been removed as the team’s captain.

Akwa United played out a goaless draw against Former Champions Kano Pillars in one of the mid-week matches played in the league.

Abia Warriors recorded a 2-1 win against Enyimba in their oriental derby clash on Wednesday. In Enugu, Chukwuebuka Okorie scored the solitary goal in the 58th minute as Rangers pip Katsina United 1-0.

Remo Stars also beat MFM 1-0 in the South- West derby in Ikenne. At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, 3SC were held to a 0-0 draw by Gombe United, while Kano Pillars and champions Akwa United also shared the spoils in their matchday 21 encounter.

Dakkada eased their relegation worries courtesy of a 2-0 win against Kwara United.

The UeFa champions league is back with quarter finals games. Two first leg matches were played last night and we are ready for set of matches tonight.

Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Manchester City against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

In an absorbing tie at the Etihad, Diego Simeone’s team held out for 70 minutes but Phil Foden’s introduction brought the breakthrough that puts Pep Guardiola’s side in charge.

Despite a dominant performance, there was no second goal, meaning progress is far from guaranteed ahead of next week’s second leg in Madrid.

In the other match, Luis Diaz came back to haunt Benfica, scoring a vital third goal for Liverpool as they beat Benfica 3-1 in their Champions League quarter final first leg in Lisbon.