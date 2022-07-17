Liberian army seeks Nigeria’s support in training of personnel

The Chief of staff of the Liberian armed forces, Major General Prince Johnson is in Nigeria to seek military assistance.

Major General Prince Johnson met with the chief of Terence staff and other service chiefs to request for training assistance for personnel of the Liberian armed forces.

The Liberian defence chief disclosed he was a beneficiary of the training at the Command and Staff College Jaji in Kaduna state.

He also announced the army’s plans to establish a National Memorial in honor of Nigerian soldiers who died fighting in that country’s civil war.

Nigeria played a leading role in ending the civil war in liberia under ECOMOG.

While noting that war is not the answer or the best way to resolve misunderstandings or disagreements, the Liberian army Chief urged people in the region to resolve any crises through the ballot box and democracy, which he described as the best form of government.

He appealed to the Nigerian armed forces to assist in the development of the capacity of the Liberian army’s officers and soldiers, particularly at a time when the region was beset by various types of insecurity, so that it could secure its region from attacks.

He also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Armed Forces, in particular the Army, for providing enormous assistance and helping to build the Liberian military's current standing following the war.

The COAS welcomed the delegation to his office and commended the Liberian army Chief for the visit, saying it is a joy to see how the Liberian armed forces have evolved into a strong military as a result of the roles played by the Nigerian Army in training its officers and soldiers.

