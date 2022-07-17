Abuja municipal council partners EU, GIZ to launch SEACAP

The Abuja Municipal Council, is partnerimg with the EU and GIZ, to launch a sustainable energy access and climate action plan (SEACAP)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is part of a strategic commitment of the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa, to which Abuja Municipal is a signatory, to address challenges of climate and energy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abuja, as a member of the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa, is committed to developing and implementing a strategic pathway that creates access to secure, affordable and sustainable energy

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nation’s capital city, is known to be prone to some extreme weather conditions requiring measures to mitigate a negative effect on development

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Environmental challenges such as floods, heatwaves, deforestation and in some cases drought, impacted by rainfall patterns, have been recorded.

The launch of this sustainable energy access and climate action plan is an important step toward strengthening the city’s resilience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If implemented, Abuja Municipal Area Council will be positioned as a leading city in Nigeria, with approximately 99 percent of households having access to electricity, 85 percent having access to clean cooking, approximately 500 solar energy street lights in each ward, and approximately 90 percent having access to potable water.

All of these measures will drastically reduce open defecation, improve health and well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement