Nigeria, China launch sustainable Farming Techniques in Abuja

Nigeria has appealed to other continents to support development on the African continent in order to make it the next investment destination.

The National Coordinator, African Union Development Agency/NEPAD, Gloria Akobundu, made the appeal at the opening of a three-day capacity building workshop on the use of technology for sustainable agriculture in Nigeria.

With a gross domestic product of 432.29 billion dollars in 2020, Nigeria ranks as the largest economy in Africa.

But statistics show that four in every ten citizens, representing about 80 million people, live in poverty with a negative growth per capita.

With the spike in insecurity, the Food Agriculture Organisation estimates that about 19.4 million will face food insecurity across Nigeria between June and August, 2022.

It is in the spirit of changing this narrative that the Nigerian government is collaborating with China to apply technology for improved agriculture.

Juncao in Chinese literally means the use mushroom and grass to grow edible and medicinal mushrooms as livestock feed or as a green barrier to control soil erosion and stop desertification.

The Juncao Technology originates from China and has over the years, proven to be a good source of agricultural enhancement.

NEPAD Chief Executive says with increasing population, Africa remains the hub of economic growth and other continents will do well to contribute to the realisation of its potentials.

For the Nigerian government, the transfer of environmentally sound technologies to developing countries will contribute significantly to achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals.

It wants the technology thought at the universities of agriculture

In the next three days, participants comprising small holder farmers, representatives of State governments and the ministry of agriculture will be taken through the concept of juncao technology and are expected to train others back home.

The initiative is exepected to help the Country in improving on Food Security and sustainable Agriculture and Value Chain addition.