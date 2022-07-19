Report to review Basic Health Funding launched in Abuja

A report that reviews the implementation of the basic health care provision fund by major health agencies in Nigeria has been launched in Abuja.

The report tagged the “state of primary health care service delivery in Nigeria” hopes to re-direct actions towards improving health care service delivery across the country for the health benefit of all Nigerians.

The national health act aims to substantially increase revenue and improve Primary Health Care services through an important component, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

But there still remains an inability of primary health care centres to provide basic medical services to the Nigerian population.

This has increased the influx of patients to secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities leading to majorly terrible patient service delivery.

In order for additional revenue to reach PHC services efficiently, it is necessary that strategies are in place to ensure accountability for implementing the BHCPF at national and sub national levels.

The launch of the “state of health care service delivery in Nigeria” report hopes to stimulate action towards improving health care delivery across all levels of the thirty states and the FCT.

The report evaluated states based on enabling legal and policy environments for health and health planning, health financing , human recourses, health products and technologies, health management information systems , service delivery and community involvement.

Funding has been a major source of friction between the Government at all levels in Nigeria and workers in the Health Sector.

This has also led to brain drain with Thousands of Doctors and Other Healthcare Workers migrating from the Country on a daily basis.

The report is an effort to help in imrpoving funing for te Sector by seeing the current funding trends and how they can be improved upon.

The Report is also expected to help government in plugging areas where resources are being wasted thereby optimising use of resources in the Sector.

