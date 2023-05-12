Experts at the second counselors’ summit in Abuja are seeking better ways and techniques that will ensure effective results for clients undergoing counseling.

They believe these new approaches will be in line with current trends and the effective implementation of the national mental health act to improve professional standards.

Getting counseled by a professional has become more important than ever in recent times, due to several issues plaguing the daily lives of people and several influences hovering over the younger generation.

Counseling services have overtime used formalized guidance service approaches that have been largely western with traditional means still existing only within some communities.

Using new techniques and approaches in line with recent trends, is the crux of discussions at this two day summit for counselors practicing across schools, hospitals, correctional centres and private organizations across the federal capital.

Participants here are eager to use these new approaches in the real world to improve on their counseling techniques

There are at least about 500 counselors in the FCT with a population of more than three point eight million people.

The ratio in Nigeria is one mental health worker for every one million people, while the global average is nine mental health workers per one hundred thousand people.

The summit hopes to improve on standards in order to help change the tide.