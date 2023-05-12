Media Professionals have been tasked to always give priority to news and programmes that will enhance national peace and development.

This was disclosed at Press Week 2023 of the Nigerian Union of Journalists with the theme “National Socio-economic Development: Roles of Media Professionals in Abuja .

The Media has been a part of humanity since inception as its duty is to inform , investigate, educate, entertain.

In recent years, the emergence of New media through technology it is now commonplace for people blogs and even some media houses, to disseminate information without proper verification.

The result is the propagation of fake news which is causing disruptions in society and is now a threat to national security.

This Press week 2023 is an opportunity for media practitioners to come together and proffer ways to curb the fake news menace in Nigeria .

At the event, media practitioners called on Nigerians to always verify information they get and not jump to conclusions as there is a lot of disinformation and misinformation out there .

Awards were presented to recipients who have done well in their fields

The media was urged to always propagate news that will portray the Nation and its citizens in a good light .