The United States Embassy in Abuja has tasked journalists and news outlets to Set up a structure to counter misinformation and disinformation in Nigeria.

The embassy believes it will reduce the level of fake news coming from Nigeria .

This was disclosed at a two day workshop in Abuja with the theme “Train the trainers on countering misinformation and disinformation in Nigeria .

The 2023 general election is done and dusted .

Winners have been announced but some results are still being contested

Inspite of the dissenting views about the conduct of the elections, both international and National observers report that there was less violence.

Now Citizens are hoping things can settle down and encourage political parties and their candidates to seek peace .

But some international observers are worried about the high level of fake news that sprung up during elections that cause an uproar about results .

It is why the US Embassy has organized a two day workshop training to train some journalists that will train others across the country.

This will enhance professionalism , institutional, memory and sustainability of media practice in the country .

There is an urgent need to Prevent fake news , misinformation and disinformation , digital literacy , fact checking , among others in Nigeria.

The US Embassy calls on journalists and Stakeholders in the media industry to promote truth , accuracy , balance , independence and protection for journalists.

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SEEKS BETTER RELATIONS BETWEEN NIGERIA, UK

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a case for a stronger mutually-benefitting relationship between Nigeria and Britain.

The former Prime Minister said this will further unleash potentials of both countries.

Mr Johnson was the guest speaker at the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe lecture series with the theme, ‘Rehumanising Huaman Experience.

Gathered in this hall are diplomats, politicians , captains of industries to deliberate on the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe lecture series

The Ayam Osigwe annual lecture series brings together intellectual minds to fashion way forward for issues affecting Nigeria, Africa and the world at Large .

The Anyiam osigwe lecture series is to rehumanise the human experience to help tackle level of poverty.

The Deputy State Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat says the series will avail the country the opportunity to tackle current challenges

President elect , represented by former deputy governor of Lagos state , Femi Pedro says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is ready to work for the unity of the country

The keynote speaker , former prime minister of United Kingdom says for Nigeria to unlock her potentials , the country must uphold the key tenets of democracy.

A one minute silence was observed for Peace Osigwe , the former ceo of Africa magic who made her mark in the entertainment industry.

Church urges Buhari to sanitize security before handing over.

The Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, Also Known As Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYA), has expressed concern over the present security and economic travails confronting Nigerians.

It has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by resolving the fuel and naira scarcity facing common man before handing over to the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023

The church of Brethren in Nigeria was among of the churches greatly affected by the activities of Boko Haram during their reign of terror in Adamawa State.

The church lost over 1,390 local church auditoriums to the insurgents according to the statistics released by the church.

Despite all odds it passed through, it is marking one hundred years of its existence in Nigeria.

At this event, President of the church, Reverend Joel Stephen Billi insists the security situation in the country still needs to be urgently addressed.

This administration has just over two months to go before its expiration

But the Church President believes that within this time the Buhari Administration must address the scarcity of fuel and cash, for posterity’s sake

The state governor and other speakers at the event believe there is a better future for the country.

The forum was used to commend the effort of the church in bringing stability to the country.

People from all walks of life prayed for the peace of the country.

The church which started in Garkida in 1923 currently has headquarters in Kwarhi, Adamawa State, with most its local congregations in the state and other Boko Haram troubled areas in the North East.