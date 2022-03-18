Electoral Act 2022 – GIZ, KAS organise workshop for Journalists

The Independent National Electoral Commission has lamented the poor Infrastructure and road network in Nigeria has great negative impact on its operations. One of its National Commissioners revealed this while speaking on the topic, “INEC and the Electoral Act 2022: operational challenges and emerging risks” at a workshop for journalists on the new Electoral act

The workshop was organised by the German Cooperation, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in Abuja

Many have lauded the signing of the 2022 electoral bill into law but still point out some minor flaws in the Act which could prove contentious

Beyond this, the media has a crucial role to play in enlightening the public, which places on Journalists the need to have a deep rooted knowledge of the Electoral Act.

This media workshop is a training on the provisions and changes made to the Electoral Act 2022. The current Act addresses many gaps in the previous Electoral Act but is not without its shortfalls

Even officials of INEC have expressed satisfaction with the Electoral Act, 2022 and believe many of its new provisions will assist the Electoral body in conducting credible elections

Organisers of the workshop also applaud the inherent checks and balances in the new Electoral Act

Provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022 will henceforth guide all elections in Nigeria