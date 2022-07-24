I am in APGA to effect positive change in Enugu-Frank Nweke

Former Information Minister and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Frank Nweke (Jr.), has shed more light on his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance

The APGA presidential candidate stated that he wants to bring about positive change in Enugu because the people of the state are impoverished.

Speaking on TVC’s most popular current affairs show, Journalist Hangout, on Sunday, Mr Nweke said his leaving the PDP was not far fetched.

He stated that governments exist to improve people’s welfare and well-being, and that it is also the responsibility of government to ensure that there is continuous progress in any polity in which it presides.

Mr Nweke bemoaned the current state of Enugu, claiming that there has been no positive development in 7 years of PDP rule.

He listed some of the state’s problems, which includes water crisis, filthiness, insecurity, unemployment, poor road infrastructure, and inadequate health care.

According to him, there is a widespread sense of hopelessness throughout the state.

Furthermore, the APGA presidential candidate stated that Enugu state was clearly not working, implying that the PDP has no business fielding a candidate to retain their incumbency.

“This government would honorably resign in more entrenched democracies, but because things are the way they are in our country, I believe they want to try their luck in the hope that people are unaware and that people will forget or simply look the other way, but we’re not going to let this happen, we’re going to keep fighting, we’re going to keep pushing to ensure that my party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, which has shown the most demonstrable performance in the states where they have held sway

since they cam to power in Enugu.

Regarding the question of whether APGA has what it takes to surpass the PDP, which has been in power since 1999, in terms of structure, Frank Nweke said that while structure is important, the quality of people’s lives is actually even more crucial.

“Structure or no structure, across the length and breadth of enugu,the people are living in abject poverty.

“Enugu is in contention as the poorer of the five states in the sub region and in competition with a sister state .

“The water crisis is affecting the entire people of Enugu, structure or no structure.

“The poor road infrastructure is affecting their businesses, structure or no structure,

“The insecurity affects the citizens of Enugu irrespective of structure of any party in power”.

He added that there is a rising wave of consciousness among citizens across Nigeria, particularly among the electorate, as recently demonstrated in Edo and Anambra states. It was also seen in Anambra and, more recently, Ekiti and further demonstrated in Osun.

“Everyone is tired of bad governance irrespective of structure, everyone is tired of this poverty situation irrespective of structure, everyone is tired irrespective of the monies that have been thrown around and so this is the confidence that we have that our people will rise up at the right time in the right way in the right numbers to actually take back

their state” Nweke stated.

