FCTA reinvigorates G7 security operations, takes battle to bandits

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration has taken action to reinvigoratethe G7 security operations in order to improve the provision of security in the capital.

This was stated by the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji,following the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting, which was presided over by FCT Minister Muhammad Bello.

Reinvigorating G7 security operations, according to the FCT CP, will entail going after bandits and terrorists in their camps, which are mostly located in states bordering the FCT.

A statement issued by the FCT minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, said the Police Commissioner requested the collaboration and cooperation of FCT residents.

He urged residents to always be security conscious and to call in actionable and timely intelligence to the security agencies.

He also assured the locals to continue with their legal activities while assuring them of their safety.

Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Minister, Ambassador Abu Salihu Mohammed, while corroborating the CP, revealed the readiness of the heads of security agencies in the neighbouring states to participate actively in the G7 operations.

He also called on residents to be wary of fake news especially on the social media which are designed to cause panic amongst the citizenry.

Circulating such news, he said would amount to playing into the hands of terrorists. While urging residents not to panic he called on them to verify news and other information from relevant and recognized authorities.

The meeting was also attended by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, ES FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed, heads of the various military formations and para-military organisations in the FCT as well as religious and traditional leaders and Area Council Chairmen.