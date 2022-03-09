Attack On Kebbi Deputy Governor, Soldiers, Bandits Killed in the Battle

Kebbi state Deputy Governor, Col Yombe Dabai (Rtd) has escape death following bandits attack on his convoy along Kanya village in Danko/Wassagu local government.

Comfirming the report to TVCNEWS, Special Adviser to Kebbi state Governor on Security matters, Rabiu Kamba through a telephone conversation said the Deputy Governor was visiting areas affected by bandits activities in the state when his convey ran into a large number of bandits operating in Kanya community.

Mr. Kamba said the bandits were robbing shops and rustling cattles in the surrounding villages in Danko/Wasagu including Kanya

He said the deputy governor was traveling with military personnel who decided to intervene and helped the villagers who were being harassed by the bandits and in the process a fierce gun battle ensued.

Mr. Kamba said some of the soldiers attached to the deputy governor lost their lives in the battle as the camp of the bandits also suffered heavy casualty.

He said the Deputy governor was whisked away from the battle ground and he is hale and hearty without sustaining any injury.