Zamfara Assembly passes banditry, terrorism, other offences bill

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed a bill to provide a law for the prohibition and punishment for banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping, terrorism and other incidental offences. 2022.

The executive bill sent to the house by Governor Bello Matawalle was passed during the assembly’s plenary

The bill was part of the state government new measures to bring a quick end to the Menance of Insecurity that has bedevilled the state for over a decade

Governor Bello Matawalle had on Sunday directed residents of the state to obtain firearms against bandits and Kidnappers following Spate of Attacks in four Local Councils of the state

Presenting the bill before the house, the Deputy House Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Justice and Judiciary, Nasiru Bello-Lawal representing Bungudu West Constituency urge the lawmakers to deliberate and agree on the bill following it’s importance at this crucial time

Bello-Lawal called on members on the Lawmakers to allow to scale third reading

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, said the bill had already gone through its first and second readings and other rigorous legislative processes, including a public hearing.

He adds that there is need for the passage of the bill by the house, considering its position in contributing to peace and stability in the state.

After all deliberations, the lawmakers unanimously agreed with the bill to be given its third reading.

A bill to provide for a law for the establishment of Zamfara College of Nursing and Science Gusau, passed first reading.

This followed a motion on the bill moved by the leader of the house, Faruku Dosara during the plenary.

At the same sitting, the house screened and confirmed five government nominees presented to it by Governor Bello Matawalle as Commissioner and Special Advisers nominees.

The Nominees are Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi, the former Dep. Speaker of the house, was screened and confirmed as Commissioner-nominee, Sambo Garba-Marafa, Abdulkadir Muhammad, Muhammad Kabiru and Bala Dakitakwas were screened and confirmed by the house to be appointed Special Advisers.

The Speaker of the House commend Governor Bello Matawalle for introducing new policies and measures to curtail the menace of insecurity which is Negetively affecting the wellbeing of the citizens

While commending the Government for taking proactive measures against Insecurity, the lawmakers insist it can only be successful when all citizens support the Government especially with prayers and Useful information.