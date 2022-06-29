Gov. Matawalle Okays Death Penalty For Terrorism, Other Offences

Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle, says death penalty awaits those convicted for Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling and Cultism in the state

Governor Matawalle announced this while signing into Law, A Bill for Zamfara State prohibiting and punishing Banditry, Cattle rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and other incidental Offences 2022.

He adds that under the law, anyone found guilty of aiding or abetting the crimes mentioned is liable to life imprisonment, twenty years imprisonment or ten years imprisonment without options of fine

The Governor insist that his administration is determined to go to any length within the ambit of the law to secure the state, restore peace especially in communities considered to as bandits hub

“The new law provides that any person found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, Cultism or being an informant to the bandits is liable to death penalty” Gov. Matawalle said.

“The most fundamental focus of governance anywhere in the world is Security, stressing that in this regard his Administration is determined to go to any length within the precincts of the law in order to secure the state, restore peace in the communities and place the state on a sound and enduring development trajectory” Matawalle Insist.

Mr. Matawalle noted that the establishment of community protection Guards is not different from the establishment of the Civilian Joint Taskforce, JTF, done in Borno state and Amotekun in the southwest region

“It is aimed at complementing the efforts of our security operatives to stem the tide of Banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other Criminal activities”

While commending the state House of Assembly for keeping up with their constitutional responsibility of making laws to secure the state, he also thanked the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for its consistent support and cooperation to Zamfara State to achieve the desired end to banditry in the state

Earlier, the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Magarya and Chairman, says the law will serve as a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry related offenders in the state.

Also on his part, the Chairman, Committee on Banditry and related Offences Abdullahi Shinkafi says the Committee under his watch the Committee will not leave any stone unturned

He warned those abetting Banditry and Kidnapping to desist as the Committee will deal decisively with anyone found guilty and the law will take it’s course irrespective of one’s status

The Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle had a few days ago directed residents to obtain firearms against bandits attack and Kidnapping

He said Zamfara State under his watch will continue to explore all possible remedies to the plight of it’s citizens.