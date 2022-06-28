Matawalle signs banditry, terrorism, kidnapping bill into law

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has signed into law a bill for the prohibition and punishment for banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping, terrorism and other incidental offences. 2022.

The executive bill was sent to the House of Assembly a few weeks ago.

The bill is part of the state governments new measures to stem the tide of Banditry, Kidnapping and Cattle rustling that has bedeviled the state for over a decade.

Governor Bello Matawalle insist the directives for citizens to obtain firearms against Bandits is to assist security agencies in addressing the menace.

Mr. Matawalle had on Sunday directed residents of the state to get personal firearms against bandits and Kidnappers following the spate of Attacks in Bakura, Bukuyyum, Tsafe, Gusau and Maru Local councils.

Signing the bill into law at the Government House chamber, the Governor urge Residents to Support programs and policies especially in it’s quest to restore lasting peace in the state.

Zamfara State is facing it’s most challenging period in the area of security.

In attendance at the event is the Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, principal officers of the House and other top Government functionaries.