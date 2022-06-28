Buhari jets to Portugal to receive National Honour

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday departed Abuja on a State Visit to Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President will be conferred with the country’s National Honour and decorated with the ‘Great Collar of the Order of Prince Henry’.

The statement is titled ‘President Buhari to pay a visit to Portugal; participate in UN Ocean Conference’.

According to Shehu, “The two Presidents are expected to chair an enlarged bilateral meeting and witness the signing of some agreements bordering on issues of mutual concern.